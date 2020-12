The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 4, 2020:

Chavers, Brandon Daniel – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Property

Hughey, Stephan Allen – Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Landa, Patricia – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Peal, Alan Channing – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Zacarias-Tipaz, Jesus Miguel – No Driver’s License

Zepeda, Eryk Alexis – Possession of Marijuana

