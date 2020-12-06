LCSO: Shooting victim refuses to cooperate with investigators

A shooting south of Plum Grove on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and leg, but the shooting victim will not identify his attacker to law enforcement, according to a statement from Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Ken DeFoor.

The shooting took place around 8:20 a.m. Saturday at a home on CR 5025 in the Camino Real Subdivision, one of the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. DeFoor said that when Patrol Sgt. Ivan Gonzales arrived on the scene, he found the victim, 46-year-old Carlos Rizo, suffering from two bullet wounds.

Lead Investigator Jeff Ashworth was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation. However, Ashworth found, as did EMS medical personnel, that Rizo and his common law wife, Rita Bueso, were uncooperative and refusing to tell authorities or the medical team who had shot Rizo or where the shooting had taken place, DeFoor said.

DeFoor went on to say that the shooting appears to be “an isolated incident” and not a random shooting by anyone roaming the neighborhood.

Rizo was transported to Kingwood Hospital for surgery for his wounds. His present condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing as Ashworth is still attempting to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting.

