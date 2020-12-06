Michael Gary Shannon, 69, of Hull, Texas was called home by our Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the HCA Hospital in Conroe, Texas from COVID pneumonia. Michael was born on May 27, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Arthur and Mary Shannon.



Michael worked several different pipefitting jobs after high school then went on to work for Brown and Root but after a couple of years decided to open his own business. He was the owner and operator of Shannon Welding in Hull, Texas for 46 years. For the last 3 years he has also been a co-operator of Spoonbill RV Park in Smith Point, Texas, with his wife Glenda and good friends Mike and Tammy Edwards. He was a member of the Day Spring Church in Liberty, Texas. He was also a member of the Liberty Elks Lodge #2019 for 38 years and severed as the Exalted Ruler for one year. Michael enjoyed spending time with his friends and never met anyone that wasn’t a friend but especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved fishing and boating but more boating than fishing unless someone was there to bait his hook and take the fish off when he caught them.



Mr. Shannon is preceded in death by his son Michael Gary Shannon II, granddaughter Ivy Shannon, great-granddaughter Aisley Shannon, and his parents Arthur and Mary Shannon.



He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Glenda Kay (Hudspeth) Shannon, and daughter Glenda Kay (Shannon II) MitschkeGrandchildren: Trey Shannon, Ryan & Kayla (Shannon) Carter, Ashley Shannon, Mika Shannon, Raelynn Shannon, Tyler Finn, Nicholas Parker, Zoe Showalter, Victoria Showalter, Cameron Mitschke, and Matthew MitschkeGreat grandchildren: Evan Downs and Levi CarterBrother Gene Shannon, sister Debbie (Shannon) Vaughn, sister Patti (Shannon) Chandler and husband David.



A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Shannon Welding beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Andy Glenn officiating, Bro. Coby Elliott speaking, and honorary pastor, Tolbert Hudspeth, interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery. A gathering of Mr. Shannon’s family and friends will be held Monday, December 7, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. also at Shannon Welding.



Honoring Mr. Shannon as pallbearers will be Nicholas Parker, Jude Hudspeth, Chuck Marberry, Freddy Adams, Mike Edwards, Chris Gatlin, David Chandler, Buster Hudspeth. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh McCreight, Gene Shannon, Gene Shannon II, John Cox, Johnny Eakin, Granville Taylor To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Gary Shannon please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

