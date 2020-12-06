Philip Wayne Landry, 78, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on June 30, 1942, in Galveston, Texas to Alvin Joseph Landry and Helen Steward Landry. He worked for over 20 years as a Security Guard for Enterprise Products in Mont Belvieu. Philip was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He enjoyed traveling and watching sports. Philip will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Helen Landry.

Philip is survived by his brother, Patrick Landry; and numerous cousins in Texas and Louisiana.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main, Dayton, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 804 S Cleveland St, Dayton, TX 77535. Interment will follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

