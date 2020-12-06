Yrene Camargo Davila, 70, of Hankamer, Texas, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Pasadena, Texas. She was born on May 19, 1950, in Rio de Pinihuan, Mexico to the late Amador and Eusebia Portales Carmargo.

Yrene was a faithful servant of the Lord and dedicated to her church. She was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, where she played guitar and served on the Eucharist ministry for many years. Yrene’s dedication to her faith and family is what she lived for and what she instilled in her children. She was a very selfless woman, who enjoyed taking care of others and doing charity work whenever she was able.

Yrene pursued many interests, some of which included attending church, serving others, singing in the choir, gardening, sewing, and crocheting. She also enjoyed traveling to Mexico to see her family and shopping at Kohl’s. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a nurturer so when each of her grandbabies were born, it was important to Yrene that she be able to take care of both baby and mom upon their return home, ensuring a tight bonding of family ties. She was also very patient and was a mom to so many more than just her family. Yrene also knew the way to the heart was through the belly, so she was always cooking for others. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Yrene was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Fransica Camargo Portales, Leonsio Camargo Portales, Ms. Teresa Camargo de Izaguirre, Alfredo Camargo Portales, and Susanna Camargo Portales. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 38 years Antonio A. Davila; her children Tony Davila and wife Hope, Edtson Davila and wife Cori and Maria Davila Ruiz and husband Pedro; her grandchildren Sofia Rose, Brisa Pearl and Marco Antonio Davila, Edtson Slade Davila, Priscilla Allie, and Marangely Ellie Ruiz; her siblings Isidra Camargo, Catalina Camargo de Izaguirre, Pedro Camargo Portales, Demetrio Camargo Portales, and Joaquin Portales; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Antonio Davila, Tony Davila, Edtson Davila, Pedro Ruiz, Jose Arroyo, and Ernesto Izaguirre.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4pm until 7pm, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A rosary will be recited beginning at 6:30pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10am, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Our Lady of Light Catholic Church, 2207 S. Main Street in Anahuac, with Fr Stephen McCrate as Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

To send flowers to Yrene’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

