Betty Elane Lawrence, of Liberty, TX, passed away in her home on December 3, 2020 at the age of 90 of natural causes. She was born on June 6, 1930 in West Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents, AW and Edna Bridges, her husband, Richard Robert Lawrence, Jr., her brothers Billy Bridges and Bobby Bridges, her sister-in-law Marion Bridges, and great-grandson, Benjamin Lawrence Pickett.

She is survived by her brother Benny Bridges, daughters Marvalyn Werner and husband Chris, and Martha Pickett and her son Bob Lawrence and wife Yvonne, grandchildren Amy Lynn Hoffman and husband Tom, Larry Rickels and wife Brandi, Russell Pickett and wife Kimberly, Donna Stuart and husband Ben, Leslie Lawrence, Theresa Hallman, Lance Lawrence and wife Lindsay, and great-grandchildren Avery, Abbigael, Katherine, Caroline, Victoria, Lauren, Hannah, Sparrow, Owen, Cole, Tristan, William, James, Natalie and Arthur.

Elane’s life was full. She was all about family. She was recognized as a mother and grandmother to many extras. She was practically born with a camera in one hand and always had one pointed at her family and friends when they were together. Her home was where everyone gathered and she loved to photo-document every special moment with family and friends. You would often hear the command “Smile” or “Everyone lean in!” Everyone was welcome at her table, and she was a fantastic cook. In fact, one family friend often commented that he would rather eat her left-overs than his wife’s first-overs. She enjoyed traveling. Her nickname was “the Roadrunner” because she would pick up and jet off at the drop of a hat in her one-ton truck and various sized travel trailers. She was constantly on the go, visiting friends and family. She was a member of the Holiday Ramblers and wore many hats as Secretary, President, and Treasurer over her years as a member. She was strong, funny, beautiful, an amazing cook and ruthless card player. She will forever be remembered for her kindness, wit and strength by all those that knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses with Kindred Care and Kindred at Home Hospice who went above and beyond for Elane. To our beloved care givers, Carol Clary and Linda Morgan, we give special thanks for their extraordinary and loving care. She loved you dearly.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

