J.C. Burditt, 83, of Dayton, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home.

J.C. was a fun-loving character who enjoyed hanging out with family and friends. He was known for taking people in and making them family. Although one of his favorite past times was picking on his kids, he loved them greatly. He could be your biggest fan or your worst critic, but either way, there was a lesson to be learned.

His stories were famous for not only being repeated but also for growing in size each time they were told. He never let the truth get in the way of a good story if he could find a way to make it better.

J.C. was a veteran and former MP for the U.S. Marine Corps. In recent years, his pride of his service became increasingly important to him. He was an avid animal lover who served as the Building and Grounds Supervisor in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over a decade. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 512 and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers.

He was born on May 27, 1937, in Richmond, Texas to parents, James Whitfield Burditt and Emmie Martin Burditt.

He had lived in Dayton for 18 years and was a former resident Sheldon and Jacinto City.

J. C. was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Burditt, his parents, James and Emmie Burditt, sisters, Wanda and Shirley and daughter, Tanya Sones.

He is survived by his children, Louie Gordy and wife Cathy, Rob Thompson, Jay Kirk Burditt, Peggy Broussard and husband, Allen, John Burditt and Jack Burditt; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Burditt family home located at 1023 County Road 650, Dayton, TX 77535 on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

