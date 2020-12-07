Hardin ISD board picks new superintendent

Hardin ISD has a new superintendent – Scott Mackey, 50, who hails from Woodville, Texas. The Stephen F. Austin graduate has 28 years of experience in education – the last 16 in administration – and this will be his first job as superintendent.

Most recently, Mackey was a principal for Hudson Middle School in Lufkin. Prior to that he served as principal for middle school and elementary campuses in Bridge City.

Mackey started his career in education at Newton ISD, working as a teacher and coach for three years. From there, he went to Chester ISD, a small community between Woodville and Corrigan, and continued teaching and coaching for six years.

Determined to spend more time at home with his two daughters and less time coaching, Mackey earned his mid-management certification that allowed him to move into administrative positions.

He says he is grateful for the opportunity to be a superintendent for Hardin ISD and promises to work with teachers, students, parents and administrators to take the district to the next level.

“I am very competitive in a good way. I want to make Hardin ISD an even more special place. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the community and great things about our campuses,” Mackey said. “We want our students to be successful and able to handle whatever life throws at them when they graduate.”

Hardin ISD Board President Cody Parrish believes Mackey was the right choice for the job.

“Mr. Mackey came highly recommended by different people. Our interim superintendent, Dr. Darrell Myers, worked with him at Bridge City,” Parrish said.

Myers also helped with the selection process by sitting in on all of the candidate interviews, Parrish said.

“Where we are lacking at the moment is at our elementary campus,” Parrish said, adding that turnover among administrators at that campus has contributed to lower STAAR test scores.

“Mr. Mackey has a lot of experience at turning things around at elementary campuses. I think he will work well with our elementary administrators to get us where we need to be. He is not going to bring anyone else in. He’s going to work with the staff we already have,” Parrish said. “I think the Board made a good decision by hiring him.”

Mackey is single and has two adult daughters. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and outdoor activities. A golfer, he is looking forward to trying out Liberty Municipal Golf Course once he is settled.

“I’ve heard you all have a nice nine-hole course here,” he said.

Currently Mackey is renting a home in Liberty but hopes to move to Hardin after selling his home in Lufkin.

