Dayton celebrates the Spirit of Christmas

The spirit of Christmas was felt throughout the Dayton community on Saturday as the City held its annual nutcracker market and lighted Christmas parade, and officially lit up the City’s Christmas tree.

Outside the community center, just a short distance from the City’s Christmas tree, an area was set up for children to experience a rarity in southeast Texas – snow. The snow may have been manufactured, but it was still cold and wet as the children made snowballs to throw to their friends or at their unsuspecting parents.

Children play in a field of snow that was created for them on the grounds of the Dayton Community Center as part of the Spirit of Christmas event.

Tammy Alexander, who helped organize the parade, said one of the more touching moments came as Santa Claus, who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the parade, was approached by a little girl holding her letter for him.

“It was the sweetest thing,” said Alexander, adding that it was good to see that children still believe in the magic of Christmas.

The parade had 27 entries, much lower than in years past. Alexander believes the COVID-19 pandemic kept some folks from participating.

“We usually have school groups in the parade, but they didn’t sign up this year,” Alexander said. “I still think it was a good turnout. I watched it and thought it was a beautiful parade. I just love seeing everything lit up.”

The City of Dayton officially lit up its Christmas tree on Saturday following the downtown lighted parade.

Jessica Sims, director of the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, and Councilwoman Sherial Lawson toss T-shirts to people after the countdown to light up the City of Dayton’s Christmas tree was complete.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck (right) officiated the countdown to light up the City’s Christmas tree on the grounds of the Dayton Community Center on Saturday. Assisting her is Councilwoman Sherial Lawson.



Calvary Baptist Church of Dayton

Cowboy Concrete



Boy Scouts participated in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton,



Mainframe 24-Hour Wrecker









Councilman John Headrick had a cool ride for the City of Dayton’s Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday.

The Dayton Cruizers, a car club, had several entries in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.

Journey Fellowship Church

Chachere Veterinary Clinic was the cat’s meow in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.

Shoppa’s John Deere in Liberty brought along an ATV for the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.





Dayton Volunteer Fire Department was well represented in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday with several different emergency vehicles taking part in the parade.

The Dayton Chamber board put together a cute entry for the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.



Liberty County Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton and his wife, Paula, participated in the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.



Roy Flora, a County Extension agent with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, mounted up on a horse to represent the Liberty County Adult Horse Committee at the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.











Councilwoman Sherial Lawson represented the City, along with Mayor Caroline Wadzeck, at the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck waves to the crowd gathered for the Spirit of Christmas parade on Saturday in Dayton.



Dayton Police Lt. Shane Burleigh and his sons, Ian and Terry, rode in the Spirit of Christmas parade Saturday night in Dayton while the his wife, Tammy Alexander, helped organize the parade as it left the community center.

