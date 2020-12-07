Dayton celebrates the Spirit of Christmas

The spirit of Christmas was felt throughout the Dayton community on Saturday as the City held its annual nutcracker market and lighted Christmas parade, and officially lit up the City’s Christmas tree.
Outside the community center, just a short distance from the City’s Christmas tree, an area was set up for children to experience a rarity in southeast Texas – snow. The snow may have been manufactured, but it was still cold and wet as the children made snowballs to throw to their friends or at their unsuspecting parents.
Tammy Alexander, who helped organize the parade, said one of the more touching moments came as Santa Claus, who was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the parade, was approached by a little girl holding her letter for him.
“It was the sweetest thing,” said Alexander, adding that it was good to see that children still believe in the magic of Christmas.
The parade had 27 entries, much lower than in years past. Alexander believes the COVID-19 pandemic kept some folks from participating.
“We usually have school groups in the parade, but they didn’t sign up this year,” Alexander said. “I still think it was a good turnout. I watched it and thought it was a beautiful parade. I just love seeing everything lit up.”