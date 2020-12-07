Kathleen Chambliss Waldrop, age 98, moved peacefully to Heaven on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Mrs. Waldrop was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 26,1922 in Liberty, Texas to Robert William Chambliss and Rachel Marie Abshier Chambliss. She was a life-long Texas resident, spending most of her life in Liberty. Mrs. Waldrop graduated from Liberty High School where she was a twirler and student athlete. At age 17, she married Claude Elbert Waldrop and they began their life together in Liberty. They were married for 65 years until Claude’s passing in 2006.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Kathleen lived out her love for God by teaching preschoolers and young children in various capacities at First Baptist Church of Liberty. After her own children were grown, she became the secretary of First Baptist Church, where she served for more than 30 years. Her love for the Lord continued throughout her later years as she regularly attended both church and Bible study at The Forum, a senior community in The Woodlands, where she lived for the past 8 years.

Kathleen will be remembered by many for her love of sending cards to family and friends for every occasion. Even when she had difficulty writing, she continued to acknowledge milestones and holidays with cards specially chosen for the individual.

She will also be remembered for her green thumb which nurtured beautiful plants inside and outside her house. In addition to the beautiful greenery in her yard, Kathleen had various kinds of bird feeders and insisted on only the best seed for her birds. She took great enjoyment in feeding and watching all species of birds, nurturing them and marveling at God’s creation.

Most of all Kathleen will be remembered for her love of family occasions. Every Sunday morning found her up early, preparing lunch so her children and grandchildren could gather together around the table after church. For years she enjoyed decorating elaborate Christmas trees, creating special Easter baskets, inviting friends over for homemade ice cream, and preparing food for family picnics after Saturday water skiing. She is known in her family as their much-loved Mother, Mom, Meemie and Aunt Kathie.

Preceding Mrs. Waldrop in death were her parents, her brother, Robert William (Buddy) Chambliss, Jr., her two sisters, Wilda Jett and Dorothy Crutchfield, as well as her beloved husband, Claude. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Sharon and Joe Crane of Liberty, Bob and Lori Waldrop of The Woodlands, and Connie and Tim Yancey of Hampton, Georgia; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; one honorary German grandchild and her family; 27 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She is also survived by many beloved family members and special friends. Kathleen Waldrop lived a life filled with an abundance of blessings!

Because of the risks and restrictions due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life service will be held at the graveside for immediate family only. Burial will be at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to GRACE Initiative Meals on Wheels of South Liberty County, P.O. Box 10397, Liberty, TX 77575.

Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis St., Liberty, TX, (936) 336-6418, is in charge of arrangements. Visit http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com to sign the online guest register.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

