Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2020:
- Blythe, James David – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dorn, Kimberly Elaine – Public Intoxication
- Finley, Cody Michael – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence
- Green, Bruce Wayne – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana
- Hood, Jaime Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct
Note: Readers may have noticed one of the mugshots from the Dec. 3 arrest report. This is not a typo. The subject was arrested twice within two days.