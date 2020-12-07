Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 5, 2020

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 5, 2020:

Blythe, James David – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dorn, Kimberly Elaine – Public Intoxication

Finley, Cody Michael – Hold for Harris County-Assault/Family Violence

Green, Bruce Wayne – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana

Hood, Jaime Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reescano, Kapatrick Lynn – Disorderly Conduct

Note: Readers may have noticed one of the mugshots from the Dec. 3 arrest report. This is not a typo. The subject was arrested twice within two days.

