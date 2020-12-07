Richard Wayne Ferguson, 67, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born on Sunday, February 8, 1953 in Houston, Texas to Norman Savoy Ferguson and Edna Murlene Scroggins Ferguson, both of whom have preceded him in death. Richard was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Savoy Ferguson. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Karen Ferguson; children, Paul Shimek of Cleveland, Texas, Norman Ferguson and wife Rae of Houston, Texas, Holly Smith and husband Steve of North Zulch, Texas, Joseph Ferguson of Houston, Texas, Alexander Ferguson of Cleveland, Texas; sisters, Dianne Gardner and husband Gene of California, Shirley Buhl and husband Vernon of Houston, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Services for Mr. Ferguson will be held by the family at a later date.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

