Wilma “Willie” Unger, 77, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born on Friday, September 10, 1943 in Albany, New York to William Robert Bell and Leona Estelle (Foster) Bell, whom have preceded her in death. She was also proceeded in death by the father of her children, William Robert “Bill” Unger, grandson, Alexzander “Alex” Unger, and her son-in-law, John Coen. Left to cherish her memory is her loving children, Michael Unger and wife Kathy, Tracy Coen, Tonia Brister and husband Glenn, Tirina Colbert and husband Marcus, Marc Unger, Tatum Steinmetz and husband Charlie; sister, Agnes Mitchell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Wilma will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery.

Family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to help cover funeral expenses.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Estelle Unger, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

