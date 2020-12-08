Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2020

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of November 2020:

  • Christopher Dale Reed and Mary Michelle Livingston
  • Shayn Michael Davidd Adams and Megan Lee Nunn
  • Mitchell Allen Villemez and Madison Wilma Lorraine Montgomery
  • Joshua Dwayne Cooper and Kristin Marie Ozan
  • Leroy Jimmi Dickens and Beverly June Smith

  • Juan Carlos Chavez and Amelia Alegre Facio
  • Kaleb Edward McWhorter and Chelsea Michele Sanders
  • Richard Sean Hagan and Tiffany Sue Talbert
  • Zachary Allen Isaacks and Magan Rebekah Porter
  • Jesse Earl McFarland IV and Cristin Rene Caswell
  • John Paul Chadwick III and Sierra Brooke Holstein
  • Marshall Ellis Stetson and Penny Jean Perkins
  • Bryan Anthony Skero and Shelby Caitlyn Bonin

  • Mark Emory Hoagland and Cassandra Fay Whitmire
  • Kenneth Charles Griffin and Chelby Elaine Carr
  • Douglas Earl Leon and Vanessa Rose Hardy
  • Jose Guadalupe Gomez Jr. and Stephanie Kristen Shelby
  • Robert Elliott Garcia and Dusty Michele Roberts
  • Ashton Lee Adams and Cheyenne Rae Garza
  • Jessica Esperanza Arteaga and Madison Lee Robbins

  • Jaquarios Darrel Provost and Ruth Sarahi Juarez Alvarado
  • Charles Edward Alexander II and Stephanie Leanne Foreman
  • Brittney Deniece Rambo and Dustin Tyrell Ford
  • Amber Rose May and Stephen Oneal Schaefer
  • Rachel Elizabeth Forbes and Jesus Fernando Zuniga
  • Jaime Pina Corral Sr. and Gabriela Elizabeth Melgoza Aguilar
  • Anali Rodriguez and Luis Sanchez
  • Joshua Wayne Thomas and Kennedi Annette Mathews
  • Ithishia Pernell Thomas and Patricia Ann Smith
  • Angela Mechelle Weigle and Michael Troy Gaskamp
  • Michelle Renee Broussard and Clayton Levi Smith

  • Terrance Scott Blankenship and Kelli Jo Jimenez
  • Dakota Glenn Allbright and Maria Guadalupe Carrillo
  • Lorena De Leon Gonzalez and Jose Mario Terrazas Perez
  • Robert Casanova and Sylvia Davila
  • Alexis Leigh Mefferd and Kade Ryan Moorman
  • James Charles Mitchell and Mary Jeanette McCrary
  • Alexander Spencer Cisneros and Brendalee Palomo Menchaca
  • Bryan Alexander Watson and Lyndsi Denise Meanor
  • Sonny Ray Dugas and Lindsey Lea Wilson
  • Rodolfo Arguello Gonzales and Naomi Jane Romero
  • Adan Ramos Prieto and Brenda Resendiz
  • Carlos Jose Estrada Saenz and Raquel Yesenia Zepeda
  • Marcos Deaquino Jr. and Jendri Gabriela Davila Betanco
  • Jordan Andrew Henderson and Cody Madison Riendeau
  • Eduardo Garcia Monreal and Samantha Guadalupe Tello Olvera
  • James Lee Turman and Rachael Nicole Bowdoin

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.