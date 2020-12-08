Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2020

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of November 2020:

Christopher Dale Reed and Mary Michelle Livingston

Shayn Michael Davidd Adams and Megan Lee Nunn

Mitchell Allen Villemez and Madison Wilma Lorraine Montgomery

Joshua Dwayne Cooper and Kristin Marie Ozan

Leroy Jimmi Dickens and Beverly June Smith

Juan Carlos Chavez and Amelia Alegre Facio

Kaleb Edward McWhorter and Chelsea Michele Sanders

Richard Sean Hagan and Tiffany Sue Talbert

Zachary Allen Isaacks and Magan Rebekah Porter

Jesse Earl McFarland IV and Cristin Rene Caswell

John Paul Chadwick III and Sierra Brooke Holstein

Marshall Ellis Stetson and Penny Jean Perkins

Bryan Anthony Skero and Shelby Caitlyn Bonin

Mark Emory Hoagland and Cassandra Fay Whitmire

Kenneth Charles Griffin and Chelby Elaine Carr

Douglas Earl Leon and Vanessa Rose Hardy

Jose Guadalupe Gomez Jr. and Stephanie Kristen Shelby

Robert Elliott Garcia and Dusty Michele Roberts

Ashton Lee Adams and Cheyenne Rae Garza

Jessica Esperanza Arteaga and Madison Lee Robbins

Jaquarios Darrel Provost and Ruth Sarahi Juarez Alvarado

Charles Edward Alexander II and Stephanie Leanne Foreman

Brittney Deniece Rambo and Dustin Tyrell Ford

Amber Rose May and Stephen Oneal Schaefer

Rachel Elizabeth Forbes and Jesus Fernando Zuniga

Jaime Pina Corral Sr. and Gabriela Elizabeth Melgoza Aguilar

Anali Rodriguez and Luis Sanchez

Joshua Wayne Thomas and Kennedi Annette Mathews

Ithishia Pernell Thomas and Patricia Ann Smith

Angela Mechelle Weigle and Michael Troy Gaskamp

Michelle Renee Broussard and Clayton Levi Smith

Terrance Scott Blankenship and Kelli Jo Jimenez

Dakota Glenn Allbright and Maria Guadalupe Carrillo

Lorena De Leon Gonzalez and Jose Mario Terrazas Perez

Robert Casanova and Sylvia Davila

Alexis Leigh Mefferd and Kade Ryan Moorman

James Charles Mitchell and Mary Jeanette McCrary

Alexander Spencer Cisneros and Brendalee Palomo Menchaca

Bryan Alexander Watson and Lyndsi Denise Meanor

Sonny Ray Dugas and Lindsey Lea Wilson

Rodolfo Arguello Gonzales and Naomi Jane Romero

Adan Ramos Prieto and Brenda Resendiz

Carlos Jose Estrada Saenz and Raquel Yesenia Zepeda

Marcos Deaquino Jr. and Jendri Gabriela Davila Betanco

Jordan Andrew Henderson and Cody Madison Riendeau

Eduardo Garcia Monreal and Samantha Guadalupe Tello Olvera

James Lee Turman and Rachael Nicole Bowdoin

