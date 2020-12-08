Liberty County marriage licenses for November 2020

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of November 2020:
- Christopher Dale Reed and Mary Michelle Livingston
- Shayn Michael Davidd Adams and Megan Lee Nunn
- Mitchell Allen Villemez and Madison Wilma Lorraine Montgomery
- Joshua Dwayne Cooper and Kristin Marie Ozan
- Leroy Jimmi Dickens and Beverly June Smith
- Juan Carlos Chavez and Amelia Alegre Facio
- Kaleb Edward McWhorter and Chelsea Michele Sanders
- Richard Sean Hagan and Tiffany Sue Talbert
- Zachary Allen Isaacks and Magan Rebekah Porter
- Jesse Earl McFarland IV and Cristin Rene Caswell
- John Paul Chadwick III and Sierra Brooke Holstein
- Marshall Ellis Stetson and Penny Jean Perkins
- Bryan Anthony Skero and Shelby Caitlyn Bonin
- Mark Emory Hoagland and Cassandra Fay Whitmire
- Kenneth Charles Griffin and Chelby Elaine Carr
- Douglas Earl Leon and Vanessa Rose Hardy
- Jose Guadalupe Gomez Jr. and Stephanie Kristen Shelby
- Robert Elliott Garcia and Dusty Michele Roberts
- Ashton Lee Adams and Cheyenne Rae Garza
- Jessica Esperanza Arteaga and Madison Lee Robbins
- Jaquarios Darrel Provost and Ruth Sarahi Juarez Alvarado
- Charles Edward Alexander II and Stephanie Leanne Foreman
- Brittney Deniece Rambo and Dustin Tyrell Ford
- Amber Rose May and Stephen Oneal Schaefer
- Rachel Elizabeth Forbes and Jesus Fernando Zuniga
- Jaime Pina Corral Sr. and Gabriela Elizabeth Melgoza Aguilar
- Anali Rodriguez and Luis Sanchez
- Joshua Wayne Thomas and Kennedi Annette Mathews
- Ithishia Pernell Thomas and Patricia Ann Smith
- Angela Mechelle Weigle and Michael Troy Gaskamp
- Michelle Renee Broussard and Clayton Levi Smith
- Terrance Scott Blankenship and Kelli Jo Jimenez
- Dakota Glenn Allbright and Maria Guadalupe Carrillo
- Lorena De Leon Gonzalez and Jose Mario Terrazas Perez
- Robert Casanova and Sylvia Davila
- Alexis Leigh Mefferd and Kade Ryan Moorman
- James Charles Mitchell and Mary Jeanette McCrary
- Alexander Spencer Cisneros and Brendalee Palomo Menchaca
- Bryan Alexander Watson and Lyndsi Denise Meanor
- Sonny Ray Dugas and Lindsey Lea Wilson
- Rodolfo Arguello Gonzales and Naomi Jane Romero
- Adan Ramos Prieto and Brenda Resendiz
- Carlos Jose Estrada Saenz and Raquel Yesenia Zepeda
- Marcos Deaquino Jr. and Jendri Gabriela Davila Betanco
- Jordan Andrew Henderson and Cody Madison Riendeau
- Eduardo Garcia Monreal and Samantha Guadalupe Tello Olvera
- James Lee Turman and Rachael Nicole Bowdoin