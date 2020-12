Sharon Florinda Bronkema, age 63 of Dayton, Texas passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born May 19, 1957 in Galveston, Texas to parents Jack C. Gutirez and Patsy Mikulencak who preceded her in death along with her brother, Calvin Wagner; and sister, Gina Gutirez.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Wright; son, Michael Bronkema, Jr. and wife Katie; daughter, Wendy Doolan and husband Billy; step-daughter, Michelle McKinney and husband Travis; brothers, Alex Mikulencak, John Gutirez and wife Debbie; sisters, JoAnn Goodman and Gilda Downey; grandchildren, Caden Bronkema, Carson Bronkema, Kinsley Bronkema and Madilyn McKinney; previous husband, Mike Bronkema, Sr.; doodle, Poodle; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

