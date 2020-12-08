On Monday December 7, 2020, Edward Stephen Piascik (aka Mr. Ed), loving father of four children, went to be with the Lord at the age of 83. Mr. Ed was born on February 10, 1937 in Westfield, Ma. to Stephen and Marion Piascik. He enlisted in the Army at the age of seventeen. After his service with the Army, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served as a Communications Specialist. He proudly served this great country for 23 years. After his military service he worked in communications for Sumitomo Corporation of America.

Mr. Ed was known for helping people in need when they needed it most. In February of 2014, he suffered two major strokes which left him paralyzed on the right side and significant memory loss. Despite his physical and mental challenges, he maintained the ability to make people laugh. Until the very end he had a quick wit, an adorable, crooked smile, and a signature eye-roll if he was unhappy with a person or situation. Mr. Ed was also known for his enormous beer stein collection and all things honoring the US flag and the bald eagle. He loved this country with every fiber of his soul.

Mr. Ed was preceded in death by his father Stephen, his mother Marion, and his sister Mary Ann. He is survived by his daughters Dayle Bukhart, Lynne Piascik, Shawnna Ramin, Timberly Allphin, his sister Francis Hurley, his brother Steven (Butchie), and his grandchildren Stephen, Faith, and Hope; and his great-grandchildren, Andrew and Evelyn.

After his strokes in 2014, Mr. Ed required 24/7 care. He was blessed with many heaven-sent angels. Mr. Ed’s angels included Mary Ousley, Janaya Laing, Brittany Thomas, Michelle Moore, and Betty Campbell. In his last hours Mr. Ed was resting peacefully, with his daughter by his side, at the Helping Hands personal care home in Cleveland, TX run by Mary Hankes. Mary treats all her residents like family with the utmost of love and respect.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas.

