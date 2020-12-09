Christmas tree contest lights up Dayton Community Center

If you haven’t stopped by the Dayton Community Center recently, there’s more reason than ever. Dozens of beautiful Christmas trees and holiday decorations are on display in the lobby and corridors. They are part of an annual Christmas tree decorating contest sponsored by the Dayton Community Center.
Every year, visitors to the community center vote for the top trees. This year visitors decided that the Most Unique tree was one created by the staff of the Dayton Community Center. The Paper Abstract Tree, located in the main lobby, is made of recyclable materials, such as brown wrapping paper for the tree limbs, cardboard for the star atop the tree and vines and flowers for decoration.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson chose a patriotic theme for his tree this year, which went over well with the community as it was picked as Best Themed Tree. The white-flocked tree features an eagle at the top, red, white and blue ribbon, American flags as ornaments and a “God Bless America” sign.
One of the trees entered into the contest won two awards – Kids’ Choice and People’s Choice. The tree is the creation of the Kelly Porche family and the Dwight Pruitt family. The whimsical tree gives the appearance of elves crawling in and out of the tree.
To enter the contest, participants provide a cash donation to go toward the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. The largest donor this year was Enterprise Products. The runner-up is Liberty County Farm Bureau.
If you are interested in seeing the trees, stop by the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The trees will be on display throughout the Christmas holidays.
For more information, call the Dayton Community Center at 936-258-6630.
