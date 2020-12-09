Christmas tree contest lights up Dayton Community Center

If you haven’t stopped by the Dayton Community Center recently, there’s more reason than ever. Dozens of beautiful Christmas trees and holiday decorations are on display in the lobby and corridors. They are part of an annual Christmas tree decorating contest sponsored by the Dayton Community Center.

Every year, visitors to the community center vote for the top trees. This year visitors decided that the Most Unique tree was one created by the staff of the Dayton Community Center. The Paper Abstract Tree, located in the main lobby, is made of recyclable materials, such as brown wrapping paper for the tree limbs, cardboard for the star atop the tree and vines and flowers for decoration.

Enterprise Products was the top donor in this year’s Christmas tree contest in Dayton.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson opted for this patriotic tree this year.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson chose a patriotic theme for his tree this year, which went over well with the community as it was picked as Best Themed Tree. The white-flocked tree features an eagle at the top, red, white and blue ribbon, American flags as ornaments and a “God Bless America” sign.

One of the trees entered into the contest won two awards – Kids’ Choice and People’s Choice. The tree is the creation of the Kelly Porche family and the Dwight Pruitt family. The whimsical tree gives the appearance of elves crawling in and out of the tree.

To enter the contest, participants provide a cash donation to go toward the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. The largest donor this year was Enterprise Products. The runner-up is Liberty County Farm Bureau.

If you are interested in seeing the trees, stop by the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. The trees will be on display throughout the Christmas holidays.

For more information, call the Dayton Community Center at 936-258-6630.

Kids Choice and People's Choice went to Elves Wonderland by the Kelly Porche family and the Dwight Pruitt family.

The Kid’s Choice and People’s Choice winner this year was called Elves’ Wonderland and it was created by the Kelly Porche family and the Dwight Pruitt family.

Liberty County Farm Bureau was the second-highest donor in the contest this year.

The corridors and lobby at the Dayton Community Center has dozens of trees and decorations to delight visitors.

Cadets with the Dayton High School Marine JROTC chose a patriotic theme.

Milam Tire and Auto had a creative tree made by a tower of tires and decorated with large ornaments.

Bridgehaven CAC’s tree didn’t win this year, but the tree is lovely.

