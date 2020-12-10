Lucy Ann Frase, 99, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. She was born on Wednesday, October 26, 1921 in Cresco, Iowa to Joseph Anton Lickteig and Maria Anna (Harig) Lickteig, both of whom have preceded her in death. Lucy was also preceded in death by her husband, Rupert Frase; son, Rupert Alan Frase, brother, Joseph Roland Lickteig, sisters, Adelaide Carter, Fidelia Owens, Marie DeNoyell, Ruth Ann Higey, Constance Kubick, Roselia Berkes; granddaughter, Lori Ann Phillips. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Roxanne Greenway and husband Donald, Melissa Kuykendall and husband Jim; grandchildren, Charles Phillips, Jacquelyn Vega and husband Roland; great-grandchild, Lily Anne Greenway; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

