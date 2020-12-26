Ody Everett Dagle, 86, of Liberty, Texas passed away on December 19, 2020 at Liberty Dayton Regional Hospital in Liberty. Ody was born on December 16, 1934 in Liberty to parents James Harrison Dagle and Zelia Rosielee Nugent Dagle.

Ody was a self-taught man. He was a Roughneck/Roustabout on the pipelines for most of his career. He was a hard worker with a strong work ethic. After a long day, he enjoyed drinking a cold beer. He loved his family – having never had children of his own he raised his nephew’s children as his grandchildren. Ody enjoyed cooking especially fried chicken, red beans and rice and cornbread. He could be a bit grumpy but his heart was huge and he was always willing to help when he could. In his younger years, he enjoyed working cattle and hunting. Ody will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Ody was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Betty Lou Fregia. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of sixty-nine years Bonnie Lou Dagle; nephew Raymond Fregia and wife Linda; grandson Terry Lyn Fregia and Shannon Rutherford; grandson Allen Joe Fregia; grandson Michael Everett Fregia and Dalica Mott; granddaughter Kitty Annette Jackson and husband Matthew. He leaves behind great-granddaughter Eboni Linda Fregia and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Fregia Velia Cemetery in Liberty.

