Allbright named Employee of the Year for City of Cleveland

Garrett Allbright, a firefighter and deputy emergency management coordinator for the City of Cleveland, was awarded the Employee of the Year for 2020 by Interim City Manager Bobby Pennington.

Lt. Allbright was nominated by Fire Chief Sean Anderson for his service during 2020. Allbright has worked for Cleveland Fire Department for almost 10 years. In addition to being a firefighter, Allbright is a paramedic.

“I enjoy working in Cleveland with my brothers and sisters in the fire service, police department and EMS and all the other municipal workers. I have always wanted to be a firefighter. My mom was an EMT and my dad was a volunteer with Shepherd,” Allbright told Bluebonnet News. “They carried me on calls with them so I guess that is where I got the “’bug.’”

Allbright says he is pleased to work in a profession where he can help people, which is part of his Christian faith.

“It doesn’t matter what is wrong. The fire department is where the buck stops for a lot of people when they need help. I want to be the public servant I would want showing up if I needed help,” he said. “This means putting others needs ahead of my own. I’m thankful that God has blessed me to be surrounded by like-minded folks in the fire service. It’s amazing what these guys and gals do for others and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Allbright credits Chief Anderson with being an inspiring leader with a “fantastic approach to helping the residents of Cleveland and North Liberty County.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

