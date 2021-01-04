Alfred Vandver, age 87 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021. he was born March 23, 1933 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Alvie and Carrie Rodgers Vandver who preceded him in death along with his loving wife, Ollie Vandver; and son Raymond Vandver.

Survivors include his sons, James Vandver and wife, Roxie, and Wayne Wilson; sister, Betty and husband Bobby; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery.

