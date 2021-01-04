Ronald Lee “Ron” Griffis, 76, of Crosby, passed away on December 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1944 in Ada, Oklahoma to parents Haskell Griffis and Geraldine Simmons Griffis.

Ron had been a resident of Crosby since 1992 and was previously of Baytown. He had worked for ATI and J.E. Merritt Construction. Ron enjoyed hunting and watching his favorite TV shows Cops, Hill Street Blues and the Oklahoma Sooners. He enjoyed working with his hands and building things. Ron will always be loved and remembered as a most reliable person who could always be counted for his help.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Haskelline Griffis and his brother, James Griffis. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy “Goat” Griffis; his children, Sheryl Burrage and husband Jeremy, Brian David and Kelly Lezon, Lorie Mathews and husband Richard; grandchildren, Kiersten David, Morgan Mathews, Avery Mathews, Alexander Burrage, Peyton Mathews, great-grandchild, Willow Bee Neal; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Ron will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorials for Ron may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

