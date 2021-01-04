Margaret Fay (Moulder) Halsell, 83, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on December 20, 2020. She was born February 12, 1937 in Liberty, Texas. Margaret graduated from Baylor University in May 1959 and married Aubrey C Halsell, Jr September 5, 1959, in Liberty, Texas.

Over the years Margaret worked as an Elementary School Teacher, but really shined in her many volunteer roles at her local Baptist church wherever God led them to live including San Antonio, Levelland Texas, Memphis, Tennessee, Plano, Texas, and finally back in San Antonio, Texas.

She worked as Missions Committee member, Vacation Bible School worker, Sunday School teacher, English as a Second Language teacher and numerous other roles and ministries. She loved Jesus and her family and sacrificed everything else for these two priorities.

Margaret is survived by her husband, A.C., daughter Dawn Halsell, son and his wife Doug and Susan Halsell, brother Weldon Moulder, granddaughter and husband Mikayla and Garrett Ashley, and grandson Daniel Halsell. She is also survived by her niece Carrie Moulder. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to one of Margaret’s two favorite charities through Village Parkway Baptist Church at VPBC.net/give : the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering supporting International Missionaries or Vacation Bible School by selecting the Children’s Ministries.

