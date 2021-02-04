Gilliland completes Texas Municipal Clerks certification

April Gilliland, city secretary for the City of Liberty, graduated from the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program on January 28, 2021.

Graduates complete approximately 200 hours of individual study over a four-course curriculum and attend eight two-day seminars for an additional 100 hours of classroom study. The curriculum includes selected texts and a number of special readings on the topics of public administration, election law, budgeting and finance, municipal law, and personnel management.

The Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program, located at the University of North Texas, Denton, Texas, is a university-level professional education program for city clerks and city secretaries in Texas. The program is the third oldest of 33 such programs in the country.

The Certification Program is recognized and endorsed by Section 22.074 of the Local Government Code, Vernon’s Texas Codes Annotated. In 1984, the College Board selected the Texas Municipal Clerks Certification Program as one of sixty-four exemplary professional development programs in the United States.

Texas Registered Municipal Clerks are recognized for their achievements and contributions to effective, efficient local government by their mayors, city administrators, city councils, and the citizens of their communities.

Gilliland is a native of Dayton, a 1990 graduate of Dayton High School and has 13 years of experience in city administration with the City of Liberty. Prior to joining the City, she worked for a number of years previously as an administrative assistant for a local insurance company.

Prior to being named City Secretary in July 2020, she served as the administrative assistant for the City of Liberty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

