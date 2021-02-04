Harold Lloyd Stephens, 83, of Dayton passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at home. Lloyd was born August 5, 1937 in Cleveland, Texas to parents, Harrell Stephens and Odell Mosley Stephens.

Lloyd was a lifelong resident of Dayton where he attended Dayton schools. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a long time employee of Seaberg Rice Company. Lloyd was well known for being Santa on his restored fire truck in the local Christmas parades and he loved every minute of it. He proudly convinced all his grandkids that he was an Indian and loved to aggravate his wife Billie. Lloyd was a true prankster. He would only drink instant coffee and absolutely had to have ketchup with every meal. He was always tinkering and tearing things apart and sometimes putting them back together. His hobby was collecting broken tractors and he liked to say he was “as tough as wang leather”. Lloyd will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Rodney Lloyd Stephens; and his brothers, Johnny Stephens and Vernon Stephens; his sister, Lynn Wirick. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 61 years, Billie J. Stephens; his daughter, Tammy Stephens and husband Charles; sons, Roger Stephens, Randy Stephens, Sr. and wife Natalie; grandchildren, Randy Lee Stephens, Jr. and wife Ashley, Ashley Stephens, Donald Stephens, Katie Stephens and husband Rashad, Rodney Stephens and wife Steeva, Shelby Eiland, Emmy Stephens, and Ryan Stephens; great-grandchildren, Landen Stephens, Karmela Wickliff, Brayden Stephens, Gavyn Kirsch, Tiana Stephens, Brynlee Stephens, River Stephens, Olivia Chambers, and Rashad Chambers, Jr.; his brother, Steve Stephens and wife Sandra; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Graveside services for Lloyd will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 12 noon until 2:30 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home before going to the graveside service.

