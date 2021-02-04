Sheriff’s Office holds training session with new DA

Since first taking office, one of Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader’s main focuses has been on internal education and updates on the legal aspects of new laws enacted by our State Legislature, as well as mandated training required by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for all Texas Peace Officers. This year is no exception.

The Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Feb. 1, hosted new District Attorney Jennifer Bergman for a training class regarding a broad overview of many of these new laws to the LCSO personnel.

“I have spent the last few weeks getting settled into the job as the Liberty County District Attorney. Part of my focus during this time has been to meet with local law enforcement agencies and their officers,” said Bergman, when asked about her views, goals and opinions on this interaction with law enforcement personnel. “Our local law enforcement agencies and their hardworking officers and staff do a fantastic job across the county and for this we should be grateful. These dedicated individuals work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and remove criminals from our streets. As the wife of a member of law enforcement, I know firsthand the struggles many officers and the departments face, and I want them to know that they have the full support and cooperation of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office.”

Bergman added that she is looking forward to fostering and strengthening a positive working relationship with all local agencies.

“As the District Attorney, I am thankful for the opportunity to help make Liberty County the greatest county in Texas to live, work, and call home,” she said.

Sheriff Rader added that LCSO is lucky to have Corp. Ann Marie Mitchell as the LCSO training coordinator.

“She has classes scheduled that are mandatory and ones that are elective. LCSO has several certified instructors that teach the different courses. There are times that the LCSO will request an outside instructor to come and teach. We have had the Liberty County District Attorney, County Attorney, Adult Probation Chief, Doctors, Red Cross representatives, Bridgehaven representatives, Federal Task Force Members and others bring us up to date on new laws, new techniques and solutions to problems that may arise,” said Sheriff Rader.

The class with Bergman was a mandatory one titled “86th Legislative Update.” Corporal Mitchell reached out to District Attorney Jennifer Bergman to ask her to teach the class.

“The law enforcement personnel that attended the class were given a chance to ask questions about how the District Attorney’s office would respond to different laws. I want to thank D.A. Bergman , Training Coordinator Cpl. Mitchell and all the LCSO personnel for attending the class as this will improve the quality of our investigations and processing the many cases in a timely manner that come to our attention,” Rader said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

