Flocking birds brighten spirits in Cleveland

Pink flamingos are popping up in yards all over Cleveland. No, the birds have not migrated to Texas. They are plastic yard art pieces that have been carefully placed in people’s yards by members of the Cleveland Lions Club.

Like everyone else on planet Earth, Cleveland Lions Club has been affected and suffered with the COVID-19 pandemic. Unable to do any traditional fundraising for the past year, members have come up with a fun way to continue to social distance while also provide a way to generate funding for their community endeavors.

Upon request, a flock of these beautiful pink birds will be placed on the lawns of Cleveland and Tarkington families. For a small fee, they will be carefully and safely removed by members of the Club, according to Mike Penry, a spokesperson for Cleveland Lions Club.

Terrie Manners with the Cleveland Lions Club and Veritex Bank stands in a flock of flamingos that were placed in the yard of a Cleveland home.

“The Cleveland Lions hope the community has some fun and supports our club with this project at this time when the bank balance is dangerously low and the demands for the club’s services are ever increasing,” Penry said.

Each year, Cleveland Lions Club hosts vision screening for students in Cleveland and Tarkington. With the support of Berkley Eye Center, they pay for professional exams and eyeglasses for school children whose parents are unable to afford it.

“This is where the funds raised will be used,” Penry said.

Anyone interested in joining the Cleveland Lions Club is welcome. For more information about meeting times or to arrange a flocking, call Penry at 281-806-3141 or stop by Austin Bank, 807 E. Houston St., Cleveland.





