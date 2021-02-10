Ray Wayne Swift was born in Phelps, Texas on July 29, 1938 and passed away February 7, 2021 in Houston, Texas at the age of 82. Ray proudly served our country in the US Air Force. After returning home, he worked for TDCJ, McCain and Sandock, Honeywell, and retired from ADT after 30 years of service. Ray was also a member of the Masonic Lodge in Dayton, Texas. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Melvin Swift and Edla Mae Robinson Swift; wife, Linda Dianne Swift; sister, Sherry “Mindy” Dianne Merchant. Ray is survived by his sons, Michael Swift and wife Tracy, and Charles Wayne McGuire and wife Clara Lynn; grandchildren, Marshall Ray Swift and fiancée Danielle Smith, Mason Daniel Swift and fiancée Hope Ellinghausen, Cory Wayne McGuire and wife Heather, Caitlyn Rae McGuire Newman and husband Chase, and Chad William McGuire; 2 great granddaughters and 4 great grandsons. Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6-8pm. Funeral will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel at 11:30am with Pastor Sterling Edwards officiating. Burial will be at the Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11am. Honorary Pallbearers for the service will be: Marshall Ray Swift, Mason Daniel Swift, Britt Godwin, Gordon Pearson, Craig Bostick, and Jerry Hensley.

