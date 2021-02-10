José Francisco Rodriguez Sánchez, left this earth February 8, 2021 at the hospital Memorial Herman northeast in Humble, Texas. Jose was born January 10, 1966, in Zacatecas Mexico, he was 1 of 13 children born to Isidra Sánchez and Francisco Rodríguez who left this earth with 2 of his brothers, Antonio Rodriguez Sánchez and Eliseo Rodriguez.

Jose Rodriguez attended school in Mexico, he finished middle school to go work in the field. He then came to United States to have a better life working on ships unloading and loading seafood, after that he started working on pipeline where he worked most of his time. He was very talented at what he did he was also a well known for how hard of a worker he was. He loved to dance with all of his family and friends, joke around with everyone and was always very happy, full of joy all the time. In his free time he worked outside the house fixing stuff, mowing the yard and playing with his grandkids. He also loved to spend time with his family, sons and daughter and wife; he loved them very much.

Jose Rodriguez left behind to cherish his memory his loving wife Martha Montes of 53 years and his daughter Blanca Yadira Rodríguez Montes and 4 sons; Jose Giovanny Rodriguez Montes, Marco Antonio Rodriguez Montes, Erik Rodríguez Montes, Jose Francisco Rodríguez Montes. Leaving behind also his 13 grandchildren, 8 young lovely lady’s Brithsly Rodriguez, Natali Rodríguez, Fátima Chavez, Kimberly Rodriguez, Lizeth Rodriguez, Samantha Rodríguez, Daleyza Rodriguez and Madelyn Rodríguez and 5 lovely little guys, Jose G. Rodríguez, Giovanny Rodríguez, Anthony Rodríguez, Erik Rodríguez and Ethan Rodríguez. He also left behind 5 brothers of his and 5 sisters, along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation for Jose will be 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 12, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 with interment to follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

