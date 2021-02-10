Late businessman to be remembered with Day of Giving in Liberty County

Liberty County Jay Knight on Tuesday established Jan. 15 as an annual Day of Giving. The special day is meant to honor the memory of the late John J. Hebert Sr., a Liberty businessman who died on Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 82.

County Judge Jay Knight, reading a proclamation before commissioners court and members of Hebert’s family, said it was only fitting to set aside the day to “properly celebrate John’s tremendous impact for volunteerism and service to Liberty County.”

John Joseph Hebert Sr.

Calling Hebert “an humble man who didn’t speak much of his accomplishments,” Knight went on to list Hebert’s involvement in the community, which included serving as a past president of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, being named the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year in 1989, earning the Masonic Lodge Community Builder Award, being named Volunteer of the Year with the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards, being picked for the Liberty Rotary Club Community Service Award in 1980, serving as past president of the Liberty Lions Club, serving as past knight for the Knights of Columbus and serving as a board member for the Port of Liberty.

Hebert also was Lion of the Year in 1980, treasurer and board member for the Liberty County Child Welfare Board, board member for Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy, and served on the boards of Friends of Scouting, Texas Workforce Commission and Gulf Coast Workforce Development Board. He also was a lifetime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

“John loved working hard and giving back to the community,” said Knight.

Hebert’s children with his late wife, Connie – John Jr., Stephen and Donna – are setting a precedent by helping to establish the Day of Giving.

“Every January 15, which was John’s birthday, the siblings will give to others from their dad. They are also asking everyone who knew John Hebert Sr. to give something on this anniversary date. It can be your time, talents and money. It could be help for a struggling family or help for the homeless, or even just doing something that uplifts someone,” Knight said. “We encourage all citizens to join together to give back to the community in any way they are personally able.”

To his children and family, Knight ended his brief speech by saying, “We thank y’all for sharing John with us. He always had words of wisdom.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

