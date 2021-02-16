Family rescued by EMS, Plum Grove firefighters after being overcome by carbon monoxide fumes

Plum Grove firefighters rescued four children and three adults around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from a home on CR 3402 in the Bella Vista community after they apparently were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes.

Plum Grove Fire Chief Chris Loftin said his agency was called to assist Allegiance EMS after the seven people were discovered unconscious inside the home. Loftin is not sure if a neighbor, relative or friend first reported the emergency to authorities.

“We helped carry them out of the house. Two were airlifted and two were taken by ambulance to downtown Houston. The others were taken to local hospitals,” said Loftin, adding that all of the victims who were hospitalized are in stable condition.

The source of the carbon monoxide fumes were charcoal and propane grills that had been placed inside the house to provide heat.

“We found a generator in the back of the house that was also running. We shut that off. I believe that neighborhood may not have had power at the time,” he said.

With freezing overnight temperatures still in the forecast for the next few days, Loftin stressed the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and the importance of checking on neighbors and loved ones.

“These situations can ultimately lead to death or serious illness,” he said. “Please seek out shelters if you have to leave home. Some areas are offering warming centers. Get extra blankets or go to a friend or relative’s home. Check on your loved ones and make sure they have adequate heat.”

