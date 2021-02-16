National Weather Service warns of ice storm Tuesday night through Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service in Houston says that freezing rain and snow chances are returning Tuesday and Wednesday as the next winter storm moves through the area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Liberty County and other inland portions of Southeast Texas from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

“An approaching low pressure system tonight through tomorrow morning will bring a period of dangerous and potentially destructive freezing rain across the region with ice accumulation anticipated. Amounts are expected to range from a trace to a tenth of an inch along and around the Highway 59 corridor with higher amounts expanding further northward. The highest totals from two-tenths of an inch to in excess of one-half inch will be to the north of a line from Bryan-College Station to Huntsville to Groveton. Some locations could see isolated higher amounts. These would be devastating amounts of ice with the potential to create additional power outages,” the NWS warning reads.

These conditions will create very dangerous driving conditions, so travel should be avoided. Vegetation and powerlines may become coated with ice, which could lead to breaking tree limbs and powerlines.

“The power outages already present in many locations could well worsen. Even though some areas may thaw out briefly, the potential for refreeze will be high Wednesday night with another cold front bringing subfreezing temperatures back across the region,” the warning continues.

The warning includes Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Fort Bend, Grimes, Harris, Jackson, Madison, Montgomery, Liberty, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton counties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

