Jimmy Wayne Allen, age 78 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. He was born April 5, 1943 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana to parents Willie and Vergie Allen who preceded him in death along with his son, Michael Wayne Allen.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Butler Allen; sons, Danny Allen and wife Angela, Steven Allen and wife Jennifer, Patrick Weidner and wife Charla; stepdaughter, Charlene Lee and husband Darrin; sisters, Peggy Perry, Audrey Estes and husband Richard; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

