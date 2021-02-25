Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2021:

Payton, Melissa – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, and Silent or Abusive Calls

Rojas, Sergio – Public Intoxication

Vibandor, Jerome – Driving While Intoxicated

Carter, Chad – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Perrette, Shelby – Driving While Intoxicated

Linenemann, Christopher – Criminal Mischief

Runyan, Joshua – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While Intoxicated-second and Driving While License Invalid

Inguez, Xavier – Public Intoxication

Page, Cassandra – Theft of Property, less than $2,500

Flores, Deondre – Theft of Property, less than $2,500

Note: The County Jail is unable to provide photographs of all the persons arrested.

