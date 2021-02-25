Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 21, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 21, 2021:
- Payton, Melissa – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, and Silent or Abusive Calls
- Rojas, Sergio – Public Intoxication
- Vibandor, Jerome – Driving While Intoxicated
- Carter, Chad – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Perrette, Shelby – Driving While Intoxicated
- Linenemann, Christopher – Criminal Mischief
- Runyan, Joshua – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Driving While Intoxicated-second and Driving While License Invalid
- Inguez, Xavier – Public Intoxication
- Page, Cassandra – Theft of Property, less than $2,500
- Flores, Deondre – Theft of Property, less than $2,500
Note: The County Jail is unable to provide photographs of all the persons arrested.