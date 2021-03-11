Dayton ISD names Teachers of the Year

The top teachers from the six campuses that make up Dayton ISD were announced last week.

“Dayton ISD is proud to congratulate our 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year for each campus. These teachers have done an incredible job of not only leading students but also being leaders on the campus for their peers,” said Jeff Nations, a spokesperson for Dayton ISD.

These awards are voted on by the peers, making it a great honor for each to be selected, Nations added.

The top teachers are:

Trey Ellison – Dayton High School

Rodrick Bankhead – Woodrow Wilson Junior High

Carlos Puga – Kimmie M. Brown Elementary

Terri Hunter – Dr. E. R. Richter Elementary

Ashley Guillory – Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Sandy Perkins – Colbert Elementary

