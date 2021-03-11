Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2021:
- Singletary, Franklin Junior – Assault of a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sherrouse, Courtney Celeste – Possession of Marijuana
- Smith, James Wesley Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Probation Violation
- Peeler, Felishia Marie – Hold for Hardin County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Herren, Toby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Delgado-Sanchez, Omar – Aggravated Assault
- Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance