Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2021:

  • Singletary, Franklin Junior – Assault of a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sherrouse, Courtney Celeste – Possession of Marijuana
  • Smith, James Wesley Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Probation Violation
  • Peeler, Felishia Marie – Hold for Hardin County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Herren, Toby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Delgado-Sanchez, Omar – Aggravated Assault
  • Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Singletary, Franklin II
  • Sherrouse, Courtney
  • Smith, James
  • Peeler, Felishia
  • Herren, Toby
  • Delgado-Sanchez, Omar
  • Shoultz, Ronald Leroy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.