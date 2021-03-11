Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 5, 2021:

Singletary, Franklin Junior – Assault of a Public Servant and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sherrouse, Courtney Celeste – Possession of Marijuana

Smith, James Wesley Jr. – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Probation Violation

Peeler, Felishia Marie – Hold for Hardin County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Herren, Toby Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Delgado-Sanchez, Omar – Aggravated Assault

Shoultz, Ronald Leroy – Possession of a Controlled Substance

