Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2021:

Wiggins, Douglas – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dowden, Melissa Gail – No Driver’s License

Dowden, Dylan Wayne – Failure to Identify Fugitive

Campbell, Kayla Shae – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Davis, Cory Allan – Possession of Child Pornography

Olvera, Karina Yamleth – Driving While License Invalid

Olvera, Christopher Hector – No Driver’s License and Bond Forfeiture – Possession of Marijuana

Carr, Sean Michael – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana and Revocation of Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Newsome, Brittany – Criminal Trespass

Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Assault Class C and Assault/Family Violence

De Luna, Jose – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

Barrington, Kaitlynn Necole – Driving While Intoxicated

Note: A mugshot for Kaitlynn Barrington was not provided by the jail.

