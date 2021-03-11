Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 4, 2021:
- Wiggins, Douglas – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dowden, Melissa Gail – No Driver’s License
- Dowden, Dylan Wayne – Failure to Identify Fugitive
- Campbell, Kayla Shae – Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Driving While License Invalid
- Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Davis, Cory Allan – Possession of Child Pornography
- Olvera, Karina Yamleth – Driving While License Invalid
- Olvera, Christopher Hector – No Driver’s License and Bond Forfeiture – Possession of Marijuana
- Carr, Sean Michael – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of Marijuana and Revocation of Community Supervision-Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Newsome, Brittany – Criminal Trespass
- Diaz, Ben Travis Jr. – Assault Class C and Assault/Family Violence
- De Luna, Jose – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- Barrington, Kaitlynn Necole – Driving While Intoxicated
Note: A mugshot for Kaitlynn Barrington was not provided by the jail.