Tarkington senior signs up to play with A&M-Kingsville

Sydney Ashton Whitmire, a 2021 senior at Tarkington High School, received a four-year scholarship to play volleyball at Texas A&M University in Kingsville. Whitmire, the daughter of Robert and Ashley Whitmire, and brother to Gavin Whitmire, is a four-year Tarkington High School letterman.

She previously was Newcomer of the Year during her freshman year, Setter of the Year for two years, TGCA All-State for two years, Academic All-District all four years and TGCA Academic All-State during her senior year of high school. She also was named to the Phenom Watch List and played club volleyball for six years with Xcel Volleyball.

Whitmire credits her coaches, past and present, for contributing to her success.

Whitmire said she chose Kingsville because of the competitive level of play, the great coaches on staff and the environment that made the Kingsville campus seem like home.

She plans to major in architectural engineering at college.

