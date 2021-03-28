Becky Lea Nelson, 65, of Old River-Winfree, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on October 6, 1955, in Baytown, Texas. She grew up in the area and graduated from Barbers Hill High School in 1974. Becky remained a dedicated Barbers Hill eagle where she worked as a Bus Driver and the Transportation Manager for 35 years. She was passionate about her job and full of school spirit.

She loved meeting new people and always wore a smile on her face. Becky couldn’t tell her own stories without cracking up while sharing them. She enjoyed going to the movies just for the theater popcorn, loved her sonic ice and always had room for a good margarita.

Becky was a wonderful mother to her children, a “Mimi” to her grandchildren, a great boss to her staff, and most importantly a friend to all. She had a great personality that could make anyone’s day better just by being around her. Becky influenced the lives of many and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Garry Nelson; father, James “Peanut” Irish; sister, Penny King; and nephew, Mac Fulton.

Becky is survived by her mother, Wanda Irish; daughter, Brandi Renfro and husband Eddie; son, Bo Nelson; grandchildren, Breanna Nelson, Gavin Broadway, Taylor Ballinger, Hailey Grandstaff, Harley Nelson, Maddox Renfro, and Matthew Renfro; brother, Larry Fulton and wife Shanna; sisters, Libby Fulton and Sherry Bolton; and a host of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Barbers Hill Middle School South Auditorium. The family has requested you wear Barbers Hill Blue to honor Becky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Becky’s memory to the Barbers Hill Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1108, Mont Belvieu, TX 77580, Attn: Sandra Westerberg.

