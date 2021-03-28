Ruby Lee Wright, age 93 of Willis, Texas passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Garrison, Texas. She was born May 11, 1927 in Elmer, Louisiana to parents Martin Shows and Pearl Shows Viser who preceded her in death along with her husband, Lawton Wright; son, Charles Fairchild; brother, John Shows; and granddaughter, Ronda LeValley.

Survivors include her children, Linda Wright and husband Duane, Shirley Rosin and husband Greg, Patsy Hasara and husband Kenny, Curtis Wright and wife Michelle; brother, Donnie Shows; sisters, Judy Howell, Doris Bayne, and Sue Shows; grandchildren, Deana Gillis, Kimberly Granger, Shannon Wright, Kevin Hasara, Ronny Wright, Charles Koepp, Meghan Wright and Caitlyn Wright; along with 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Peniel Cemetery, Glenmora, Louisiana.

