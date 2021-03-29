Family of murder victim set up Go Fund Me account to help with funeral expenses

The family of Cody Brian Adams, the victim of a murder earlier this month in Tarkington, is asking for the community’s help to raise money to cover his burial expenses.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to raise $10,000. As of noon Monday, donations are slowly trickling in with only $1,200 raised toward that goal.

At the time of his death, Adams was a 16-year-old sophomore at Goose Creek High School in Baytown. He had been the subject of a missing person case out of the Highlands area.

If you want to contribute to the Go Fund Me account, go online to https://gofund.me/81d354ed. Donations, big and small, can be made by credit or debit card, or through Google Pay.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

