Flocking birds continuing to pop up in Cleveland

The Cleveland Lions Club is continuing its colorful “You’ve Been Flocked” campaign of placing pink plastic flamingos in people’s yards as a way of raising funds for Lions Club charities.

The birds were deployed when the Lions Club was unable to do much of its traditional fundraising this year due to COVID-19. Cleveland Lions Club spokesperson Mike Penry said the birds have been wildly popular, so the deadline has been extended through April 15.

Upon request, a flock of these birds can be placed on the lawns of Cleveland and Tarkington families. For a small fee, they will be carefully and safely removed by members of the Club.

All of the funds raised through the flamingo project will go toward the Lions Club’s efforts to help others see the world. Each year, Cleveland Lions Club hosts vision screenings for students in Cleveland and Tarkington schools. With the support of Berkley Eye Center, they pay for professional eye exams and eyeglasses for school children whose parents are unable to afford it.

The Lions Club’s motto is “We serve,” and the Cleveland Lions Club lives up to that mission, Penry said.

“The Cleveland Lions Club is a civic organization that does things to benefit the community. It’s a way for us all to give back,” he said.

Lions meet every Tuesday at noon at Pueblo Viejo in Cleveland. New members are always welcome. Dues are $50 every six months and meals are extra.

For more information about meeting times or to arrange a flocking, call Penry at 281-806-3141 or stop by Austin Bank, 807 E. Houston St., Cleveland.

