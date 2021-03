The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 27, 2021:

Wright, Gregory Earl – Criminal Trespass

Mobley, Jacob Roy – Hold for Hardin County-Cruelty to Animals, Hold for Hardin County-Hunting Squirrel in Closed Season and Hold for Hardin County-Hunting or Possession of Whitetail Deer in Closed Season

Nelson, Michael Craig – Revocation of Community Supervision-Possession of a Controlled Substance and Revocation of Probation-Assault/Family Violence

