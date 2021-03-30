Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 26, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 26, 2021:

Ware, Sherri Renee – Probation Violation-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hall, Justin – Public Intoxication

Munoz Flores, Edwin Bichnuhi – License Required, Driving Without Financial Responsibility, Wrong or Fictitious License Plate and Reckless Driving

King, Harold Winston – Driving While License Invalid (two counts), Failure to Appear (two counts) and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility (two counts)

Dillon, Patrick Clint – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trahan, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Ferguson, Lynne Marie – Public Intoxication

Curtis, Phyllis Marie – Criminal Mischief

