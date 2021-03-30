Liberty students pitch in to help county’s foster children

San Jacinto Elementary students in Liberty are doing what they can to help foster children in Liberty County. Through April 9, students are collecting new items to go toward the Rainbow Room, which provides emergency supplies for children who are removed or at risk of being removed from their homes due to neglect or abuse.

“At San Jacinto Elementary, we care, we share and we love to help those in need, no matter how big or small that need might be. As a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School, we look to help those in our community whenever possible,” according to a statement from Liberty ISD.

The Rainbow Room is under the supervision of the Liberty County Child Welfare Board and is open to Children’s Protective Services workers who interact with families where abuse or neglect is suspected.

Oftentimes, the case workers help families maintain custody of their children by cleaning up their environment using items donated to the Rainbow Room. When that is not possible, the Rainbow Room provides clothing, hygiene items, car seats, diapers and other items that will help the child when he or she is placed in foster care.

The San Jacinto Elementary campaign for the Rainbow Room is specifically asking for donations for boys and girls underwear, pajamas, nightgowns, blankets and stuffed animals. All items should be new.

SJE parents are encouraged to send donations with their students. Members of the public who want to help can drop off items at the CPS office at 1405 Monta St., Liberty.

For more information on the Rainbow Room, call Liberty Child Welfare Board President Cyndie Abshire at 936-402-3194 or send email to cyndieabshire@yahoo.com.

