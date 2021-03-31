Darrell Lynn Bullock, 63, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born on Sunday, July 28, 1957 in Cleveland, Texas to Charles “Timer” Edwin Bullock and Agnes Alcine (Smith) Bullock, both of whom have preceded him in death. Darrell was also preceded in death by his sister, Rita Renee Bullock Biespiel. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Michelle Bullock; daughters, Amber Bullock-Owens and husband Tony, April Bullock-Prater and husband Chad; brothers, Charles “Homer” Edwin Bullock, Jr. and wife Jeanette, Bobby Wayne Bullock, James “Chubby” Bullock; sister, Peggy Jean Bullock-Buchanan and husband Kerry; grandchildren, Trenton Cole Prater, Taya Michelle Prater, Ava Reese Owens, Audree Rose Owens; numerous nieces and nephews along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Darrell will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, April 4, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Darrell will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Darrell will immediately follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas. Brother Dalton Currie and Brother Larry Allbritton officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Charles Edwin Bullock III, Clint Edwin Bullock, Kris Gene Buchanan, Jimmie Bullock, Tony Owens, Chad Prater, Chayce Jimmerson, and Trenton Prater.

Honorary pallbearers will be Charles “Homer” Bullock, Jr., James “Chubby” Bullock, and Kerry Buchanan.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

