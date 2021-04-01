Liberty County law enforcement officers pay tribute to DPS trooper killed in roadside ambush

The death of State Trooper Chad Walker is being felt by law enforcement officers all across the state. Walker died Wednesday, March 31, after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Limestone County on March 26. In his last lifesaving act, Walker’s organs were donated to help others continuing living.

Following Walker’s death, Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked that all law enforcement agencies across the state observe one minute of silence in memory of Trooper Walker at 1 p.m.

To honor the Governor’s request and to pay tribute to their fallen brother, Liberty County peace officers from several agencies – including DPS, Liberty and Dayton police departments, and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office – formed a line of vehicles on US 90 just east of Dayton. At precisely 1 p.m., they all turned on their red and blue emergency lights and somberly stood alongside their vehicles. Westbound traffic was stopped during the one-minute observance.

Liberty County DPS troopers took part in the observance for Trooper Chad Walker on Thursday.

Trooper Chad Walker

One minute of silence was observed by law enforcement agencies across the state at 1 p.m. Thursday to pay tribute to Trooper Chad Walker, who was killed in a roadside ambush. In Liberty County, the observance was held on US 90 just east of Dayton.

For the peace officers, Walker’s death is yet another reminder that the job they do can be perilous and life-changing events can happen in the blink of an eye.

Sgt. Rob Willoughby, who is in charge of the Liberty County DPS unit, Cpl. Nathaniel Godfrey and Troopers Chris Richmond, Spencer Shaw and Daniel Hebert were there representing the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Every trooper has gone through the same training and the same academy to get where we are today. Being a trooper is a brotherhood, so Trooper Walker’s death feels like the loss of a brother,” Willoughby said. “To see the other agencies paying respect with us is very humbling and it reinforces that we are all in this together.”

Trooper Walker was a loving husband and father to four children. He is a second generation peace officer. His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

