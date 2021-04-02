Debra Jean Leasman, 68, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, July 8, 1952 in Houston, Texas. Debra touched the lives of many while working in education for 30 years. She dedicated over 20 of those years to Cleveland Independent School District. After God and her family, she loved the children and coworkers at C.I.S.D. She was a true follower of Christ. She loved spreading his message and praying for people. Debra was preceded in death by her father, Claude Dean Capers and uncle, Jimmy Capers. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Roger Leasman; mother, Dorothy Capers;sons, Roger “Dude” Leasman, Jr., Randy Leasman and wife Brandi; brother, Roger Dean Capers and wife Carolyn; sister, Phyllis Ann Davis and husband Robert; grandchildren, Roger “Tripp” Dale Leasman, III, Brooklyn Elizabeth Leasman, Reagan Dean Leasman, Ava Lynn Leasman, Taylor Gayle Griffin, Chloe Ann Griffin, Joseph Wyatt Griffin, Allison Monika Griffin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Debra will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. A Memorial Service for Debra will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am, followed by burial at Magnolia Cemetery, in Cleveland, Texas.

