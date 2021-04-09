After a beautiful Spring day, with horses rolling in the green grass, birds coming to her feeders outside her window and her great grand baby, Alma Rose, playing at the foot of her bed, Alma Jean Weaver, 70, passed peacefully from this life into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 6, 2021.

Alma Jean Alvis Weaver was born to Hollis Alvis and Ruth Eliza on August 11, 1950 in Houston, Texas. She was the youngest of four children, Dorothy Eugene Martin, Mary Jane Burnes Robinson and Thomas Burnes.

Alma enjoyed fishing and being near the water. Her favorite color was blue. She enjoyed going to the casinos with her husband Charles, sister Dorothy and daughter Clarissa. She knew those machines and she always won. She loved watching the birds and her favorite bird was the cardinal, which came to visit her daily. She enjoyed her chickens, especially her roosters and would feed and watch them daily. She loved to hunt and could repair a car/truck engine as well as any man. She was a hard worker and did whatever she needed to do to provide for her family. She and her husband ran a wrecker service where she worked alongside of him. Alma loved to camp at the Chicapen in Sargent, Texas. She also loved to sing and dance and was often the life of the party. Her favorite song was “Hard Candy Christmas” by Dolly Parton. She also loved to cook and would make enough for an army so that she could share.

When Alma was younger, she worked as a CNA, always taking care of those in need, as she could. Her favorite food was anything Mexican, and BBQ made by her son-in-law, Jose Moncivais. Her favorite restaurant was Pappadeaux’s where she enjoyed coconut shrimp and a Category 5 Hurricane. But, most of all, she loved her husband, Charles, of 47 years, her children, grand babies, great grand babies, as well as her nieces and nephews.

Alma is preceded in death by her parents, brother Thomas Burnes, sisters Mary Jane Burnes Robinson and husband George Robinson, Dorothy Eugene Martin and husband Charles Martin. Also, her son-in-law, Jose Moncivais.

Alma leaves behind to remember her and mourn her loss are her husband, Charles Weaver. Her daughters, Ruth Ann Noack and husband Steven Noack, Anita Everitt, Veronica Guadalupe Zavala, Monica Lupita Rodriquez and husband David, and her youngest, Clarissa Leah Moncivais and husband Brian Petry and step children Charles Ray Weaver II and wife Elizabeth and Shannon Jewel Weaver and wife Leann.

Alma’s children gave her the joys of her life, her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Taylor Noack Herrman and husband RC along with her great grandson, Roy Herrmann. Also, Luke Noack, Jessica Ayub and husband Antonio along with great children, Valencia, Italia and Marivela Ayub. Grandson Matthew Anthony Zavala and his children Mikaela Estelle Zavala, Matthew Zavala, Jr., and Katalaya Neveah Zavala. Her grandsons, Nicholas Cortines, Jacob Layton, Isaac Buentello, Robert Rodriquez and great grand baby Abel Nicholas Rodriquez. Also, granddaughter Ashland Michelle Ponder, and husband Hunter Ponder and great grand babies, Adalida Mae Ponder, Augustus McCrae Ponder and Wrenley Rae Ponder. Her grandson Fabian Makell Miranda and great granddaughter Alma Rose Miranda and her mother, Tori Radcliffe, and many more step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alma also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly, that brightened her day when they would call, text or come for a visit.

A memorial service, honoring Alma Jean Weaver will be held at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 North Main Street, Dayton, Texas on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The family is thankful for the amazing staff at Encompass, Geraldine, Beverly and Chaplain Elizabeth, who took such good care of Alma during her last days.

