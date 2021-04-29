Babin responds to President Biden’s joint address, first 100 days

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) released the following statement in response to President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress:

My reaction to President Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress can be summed up in three words: weak and boring.

This speech was nothing more than the usual Leftist banter of over promising and underdelivering. Unsurprisingly, neither the cost of his promises nor our $28 trillion federal debt were ever mentioned.

Despite him taking the credit, Biden inherited not only three effective COVID-19 vaccines, but also a rebounding economy from the Trump administration. While it’s mind-boggling that Democrats and the liberal media refuse to give President Trump any praise for his successful policies, it’s even more frustrating that Biden has spent his first 100 days in office undermining and unraveling every single one of those policies.

Clearly, unlike Trump who put Americans and a booming economy first, Biden’s number one priority is to push Green New Deal energy-destroying policies despite the fact that they will kill millions of jobs and force hard-working Americans to depend more on the federal government just to make ends meet.

It is unacceptable that at no time during his 65-minute speech did the president mention solving his self-inflicted border crisis. Americans, and migrants, continue to be put in danger because of his reckless rhetoric and open-border policies, yet he consistently shows us that he does not care.

The only thing Biden made clear last night is that his inaugural promise of bipartisanship has gone out of the window and that the radical Left is in full control. Unquestionably, he and his cronies plan to force through their socialistic agenda to empower Washington at the expense of the American people.

Let’s be clear: Policies that attack our God-given freedoms, make us more reliant on government handouts, drain our coffers, and destroy our borders will never create a stronger, freer, and more prosperous union.

Simply put, last night’s tone-deaf speech further highlights that this administration is utterly failing America, and you deserve better.

